The actor Brad Pitt who was the actress’s husband Angelina Jolie became the new weather boy for a Youtube.

The award-winning actor, famous for several films that have markedly marked his career, Brad Pitt explore new horizons, now through social networks.

Recently, the actor tried a new faceta on the screens leading the weather section in a program of Youtube.

The new adventure of actor It is derived from the quarantine that, as we well know, has left the film industry completely stopped with everyone.

However, thanks to the internet, several stars they can still stay close to audiences, so the actor did not want to be left behind in using this tool.

The perfect occasion was the invitation to the actor’s online program John Krasinski, who ventured into the platform with a newscast, in which he decided to invite Brad Pitt.

From your YouTube account, John Krasinski broadcasts its space “Some Good News” aimed only at “good news” as its name says.

It is worth mentioning that so far it has had the presence of several invited stars, the last one was Brad Pitt.

The actor of 56 years He delighted his fans for a bit by becoming the guy who gives the weather news with a brief cameo from a laid-back meteorologist in the show’s latest episode.

The actor began his participation to comment on the day in The Angels.

We should check the weather. Brad, how does the thing look from there, “the protagonist of” The Office “asks his colleague.” It looks pretty good, yes … “, says Pitt leaning out of a window and looking outside for a few moments, before the camera quickly returns to Krasinski, who replies, “Thank you, Brad.”

However, it is not the first time that the actor gives life for a few moments to a meteorologist on camera as some years ago he participated in several episodes of “The Jim Jefferies Show”, From the Comedy Central channel.

The brief spaces that consist of about 20 minutes in duration are led by the director and protogonist of “A Quite Place”, Krasinski, to share funny stories during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some other guest stars include the Jonas brothers, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper.

From your home, Krasinsky, husband of the actress Emily Blunt He comments on good news and humorous sketches to encourage viewers, which was quickly put to the liking of the spectators since the channel currently has 2 million subscribers.

So the actor from Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, She decided to participate in the broadcast, in the same way she also accepted the invitation to appear on the famous program of the famous twins Drew and Jonathan Scott to help reform the home of her great friend and makeup artist, Jean Black.

