VIDEO: Biden drives Ford F-150 Lightning truck after rejecting question about conflict in Israel



President Biden enjoyed the test drive of a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty Images

President Joe biden traveled to Dearborn, Michigan, where he visited a Ford, to highlight the production of electric vehicles, but before doing a test drive of an F-150 Lughtning truck, the president refused to answer about the conflict between Israel Y Palestine.

“May I ask you a quick question about Israel before you drive, as it is very important?” Asked a journalist.

“No, You can not. Not unless you get in front of the car when it accelerates. I’m kidding”said the president, who accelerated and unleashed the laughter of journalists.

President Biden seeks to promote the production of electric vehicles, as part of his United States Employment Plan and highlighted their power quality.

“It feels good,” he said. “I’ll tell you these electric vehicles, now I don’t know if anyone has a timer, but these vehicles can go from 0 to 60 (miles per hour) in … 4.4 seconds,” he said.

REPORTER: Mr. President can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away since it’s so important? BIDEN: No you can’t… not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it… I’m only teasing. pic.twitter.com/zRrXBjk7YQ – BG (@TheBGates) May 18, 2021

President Biden was accompanied by an agent of the Secret Service.

“This madman is fast,” the president told reporters, without touching on the issue of the conflict in Israel, after the White House revealed on Monday that in a phone call with the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the Democrat advocated stopping the fire in the Gaza Strip.

President Biden is currently driving a F-150 Lightning through an empty lot, with a Secret Service agent in the passenger seat. “This sucker’s quick,” I have told reporters. pic.twitter.com/KsVzZiVDB6 – Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2021

The Israel-Palestine conflict has become something of a “hot potato” for the Biden Administration, which has halted efforts at the United Nations to condemn the violence in the region.

The White House spokeswoman, Jen psaki, acknowledged that President Biden and several officials have been in diplomatic negotiations with Israel and Palestine for several days, in what he called “silent diplomacy”, for the ceasefire, a strategy on which little had been revealed.

“The president’s objective is clear, which is that he wants to see an end to violence on the ground, an end to the suffering of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples”, He said. “As I have noted in the past, our approach and our strategy here is to work through quiet and intensive diplomacy. And he has been doing this long enough to know that the best way to end an international conflict is typically not to debate it in public, so we will continue to be closely engaged behind the scenes. ”

The official revealed that there have been more than 60 calls between different governments, including three between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu. It was then that he was insisted on why the US president made a call to stop the fire just on Monday.

“We don’t see it that way. We see it as an ongoing discussion, behind the scenes, with our partners in Israel, with Palestinian leaders, “he said. “We also fully recognize that it is up to the parties involved to end the conflict.”.

He assured that the objective of the Biden Administration is to find a solution to the conflict, with two States that coexist in peace, for this reason he justified that US has halted UN efforts to stop the fire.

“Our role in this conflict is to ensure that every conversation we have, every statement we support, every action we take has the ultimate goal of ending the violence,” he defended. “We are not going to take actions or steps that we think would hinder that effort.”