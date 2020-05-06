Mexico.- The funny and beautiful actress Erika Buenfil it does not stop to check why it is the ‘Queen of the Tik Tok’. Now he shared a video in which he sings and even cries when supposedly making fun of the singer Ana Gabriel.

The 56-year-old actress caused a stir on social media when she shared a funny video in which she allegedly mocks the famous singer Ana Gabriel.

Through your profile Instagram He shared a short video that he also posted on Tik Tok, in which he is seen talking on the phone with a friend while singing ‘Things of love’, one of the hits of the singer.

Actress. Passion, emotions. Play from my house ”, wrote the actress next to the post.

The reactions of his 2.1 million followers did not wait and expressed how fun it is. Some pointed out to her that she is the best, others accepted that she almost brought tears to her eyes with her performance.

There is güera until the desire to cry you took me out, I adore you, you are great “,” The queen of the Tik Tok has no competition “,” The song came to you, you did very well Eri “,” I swear I made me want to cry , I wanted to do tiktoks, I love you ”, they wrote to the famous actress.

Erika Buenfil would be earning more with Tik Tok than with Televisa

Actress Erika Buenfil has become an expert in social networks, which earned her recognition as the ‘Queen of Tik Tok’, which would lead her to generate more earnings than when she worked in Televisa.

The nomination would be generating large profits, as the platform begins to pay its content creditors an estimated amount of $ 100 for every 10,000 followers, which would be generating more than a million pesos for the actress, but she denied it.

