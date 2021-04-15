Video: Bengston’s goal at Club América vs Olimpia in the Concachampions return

The Eagles of Club América face the Olympia from Honduras in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League at the Azteca Stadium, after winning the first leg two goals to one.

For this match, America commanded by Santiago Solari, wants to seal his pass after winning the first leg to Olimpia and convincingly defeating the UANL Tigres in the MX League on matchday 14 of Clausura 2021 in the Volcano.

For its part, the Honduran team, led by Pedro Troglio, has tried to surprise at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula by tracing an adverse result, where they will seek to win by two goals against an America that has been grown.

However, Olimpia surprised locals and strangers as striker Jerry Bengston, who finished off a center razo that walked through the América area, pushed the ball that left Guillermo Ochoa without options and made it 0-1 in the marker.

