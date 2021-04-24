Video | Beautiful Anaconda key already sleeping in Belarus

Alexander Kovalev, Belarusian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, maintained his undefeated record, which has already reached 9 consecutive wins, at the ACA 122 event, held this Friday in the city of Minsk, Belarus. With a tremendous strangulation, he subdued the Finn Markus Rytohonka.

Kovalev applied an ‘Anaconda Choke’ to his rival when the first round was over, and in a fraction of seconds he caught him unawares by the neck, immobilizing his head and an arm, causing him to lose consciousness. The judge stopped the fight when he could interpret the maneuver.

Rytohonka regained consciousness shortly after, though he remained lying on the ground for a few moments.