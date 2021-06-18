Video: Bárbara de Regil says she is affected by attacks on networks after controversy over her protein

After accusations of the nutritionist Aries Terrón, that he was intimidated by Bárbara de Regil After posting a video in which she questions the quality of a protein with her image, the influencer denied the allegations.

Through a video he shared on his Instagram, De Regil pointed out that it is false that she threatened him, and rejected that his intention is to destroy it.

“Dear Aries: I do not know you, but obviously I found out about you a year ago, because of the attacks and reviews you made about me, my protein. I wish you good and all personal and professional success, if you don’t like my protein, or you don’t consider it ideal, I respect it. I also accept that initially we had a labeling error, which you pointed out, and I thank you ”.

The influencer defended that his product has Cofepris certificates and it is licensed by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), but the most important thing is what hundreds of happy consumers say about “Loving it”.

Barbara reproached that, after this recent controversy on social networks, both she and her family and work team have been subjected to threats, even death.

“Now I live with fear, worry, sadness and anxiety, because I feel that breathing is making mistakes and being judged. The networks in general are a new lynch mob where we all have an opinion, attack and burn the mental health of others ”, he lamented.

Finally, the influencer took the opportunity to defend themselves against claims for having expressed their support for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico during the electoral ban period, and indicated that he was unaware of this prohibition, in addition to justifying that he did so because he considered that it was a good cause to support abused women.

BY: Ramón Oseguera de Alba