Bad Bunny has done it again, he has caught the attention of his followers with a controversial kiss with a person of the same gender, is it that he came out of the closet ?.

Well, the interpreter of I dog alone He kissed his girlfriend, but the strange thing is that he did it while he was dressed as a woman and in a very passionate way, something that seems quite strange.

It was in a video that he himself shared on his Instagram account where you can see how he takes the young woman by surprise to plant a big kiss for her.

Bad Bunny was dressed as a leafy woman for the Yo Perreo alone video, where he has surprised everyone with the characterization and his movements.

In the video of his YouTube account, his girlfriend can be seen walking calmly down a corridor when he suddenly bumps into the singer who plants a tremendous kiss and she climbs on him, then expresses a “What the f @ r @ jo”, for the surprise that took.

The video of the controversial kiss was published 20 hours ago and has exceeded 14 million views.

Yo perro sola was released on March 27 and almost reached 63 million views; the singer surprised everyone with the video with which he seeks to support the gay community.

