Again, Bad bunny made the internet explode and is that the reggaeton shocked locals and strangers to reappear dressed as a woman, as in his video “I Perreo Sola”, but not only that, he also gave his girlfriend a tremendous kiss.

This is the first time that El Conejo Malo publishes such a loving video next to his girlfriend Gabriela, a clip in which he appears giving a tremendous show of love to his date, which made many react to its publication.

And it is that the visual material was taken up by other profiles, where users did not wait and applauded him for his daring, but others did not hesitate to criticize him with even offensive comments.

“There’s no respect ! It does not seem right to me now more than ever we need to be more coherent “,” Unnecessary, what is the point? “,” What madness! What a shame ”, are some of the signs received by the singer.

While others took the visual material more calmly and supported Bad bunny with messages like, “This is Bad Bunny. Open mind… give it 301 ”,“ Haha It looks sexy ”,“ But what has haha, he stands up and does what he wants ”.

