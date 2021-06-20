VIDEO: Ayrton Preciado’s goal in Venezuela vs Ecuador in the Copa América

The Venezuelan National Team wants to continue in the fight for a place in the next round of the Copa América Brasil 2021 facing the Ecuadorian National Team, within the action of matchday 3 in Group A.

The Vinotinto team led by the Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro he is in third position with one point after two games played; while the Ecuadorian cadre of the Colombian strategist Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez remains unitless after resting on the last date.

After the first few minutes in the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, the Ecuadorian squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the forward’s score Ayrton Preciado.

# CopaAmérica ⚽ The first from @LaTri! Ayrton Preciado pushed her in the small area and Ecuador scored his first goal in CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica 2021 for 1-0 over Venezuela Venezuela Ecuador # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/7PH0pHKRmR – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 20, 2021

In the 40th minute, the attacker from Santos Laguna He took advantage of the facilities of the Venezuelan saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Wuilker Faríñez for 1-0.

#America Cup GOOOOL of ECUADOR! Ayrton Preciado scored the 1-0 of @LaTri on the @SeleVinotinto Venezuela Ecuador # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/yO5ZEV5jts – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 20, 2021

