One of the most shocking and exciting moments we have experienced to date in the documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls from 98 ‘ The Last Dance it is when MJ throws himself to the ground and begins to cry inconsolably after winning his fourth ring in 96. The reason, being the first title without his father alive and getting it just on Father’s Day. In the documentary we see him cry without sound, but the images have already been filtered with the original audio. It is overwhelming:

Hearing MJ cry on the floor after the Fathers Day championship win was probably the most emotional moment from #TheLastDance so far. pic.twitter.com/OnHdz1CHAq – David Astramskas (@redapples) May 11, 2020

.