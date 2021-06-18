Video: attacks were the order of the day in Colombia-Venezuela



Luis Díaz (Colombia) was sent off in compensation time.

Photo: Pedro Vilela / .

The second day of the 2020 Copa América began in Goiás with a goalless draw between Colombia and Venezuela. This duel has become a classic due to the closeness between the two countries, and the spice was not lacking this time. There was aggressions of part and part.

The game heated up from the first minutes. Tell and tell in every crash. Each ball was peeled as if it were the last.

In the last minutes of the game, the tension increased. Venezuelan José “Brujo” Martínez received a foul near the sideline that triggered a small brawl between the players of both teams.

This action gave rise to another controversial play, in which the Martínez hit Mateus Uribe with his arm. The Venezuelan player was only booked. Although by the nature of the action, the direct red was not a crazy option.

A stomp from Colombian Luis Díaz was the highlight. It happened in compensation time, after a divided ball that the skilled attacker tried to win.

The referee Eber Aquino did not hesitate to show him the direct red. It was a fortuitous play, but at the end of the clash the unsportsmanlike intention of the Porto midfielder was in evidence.

Fortunately, the match ended without major setbacks. Valuable draw for Venezuela at the hands of “San” Wuilker Fariñez. Colombia remained undefeated, but was left with the feeling that it could have won.