Video: Ariel Nahuelpán puts up a free-for-all in a duel of the Uruguayan League

Soccer player Ariel Nahuelpán, former Pumas of the UNAM Y Xolos from Tijuana in Liga MX, he put together a pitched row in the duel of his current team on Peñarol who was facing Rentistas, in actions of the League of Uruguay.

All the reflectors of this game were on the South American striker, who returned to wear the Peñarol shirt and after a few minutes on the pitch, he was the architect of a fight that ended in the stadium tunnel.

Ariel Nahuelpán entered the match in the 67th minute of the second half and after Canobbio’s goal at 80, he would be expelled by the whistle at 82, leaving the field quickly and causing the brawl in the tunnel of the Champion of the Century stadium.

His most important step in the MX League of Ariel Nahuelpán was wearing the Tuzos del Pachuca shirt, where he managed to add 22 goals in his personal account and was key in the championship achieved in the Clausura 2016 Tournament.

