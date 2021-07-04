in U.S.

Video: Argentina is semifinalist with another Lionel Messi masterpiece at still ball

Only one more guest was missing from the semi-final party America’s Cup 2021 and Argentina didn’t want to miss out on trying to win their first official tournament since 1993. Lionel messi He returned in a stellar plan to dispatch 3-0.

Rodrigo De Paul, a regular in Lionel Scaloni’s team, opened the account at 40 ‘thanks to Messi’s effective vision. The ’10’ took a rebound down the left side and crossed perfect for an unmarked De Paul.

The high pressure paid off for the Albiceleste throughout the engagement and at 84 ‘it was so noticeable that even Messi took the opportunity to serve Lautaro Martínez the second goal of the game.

Ecuador saved Di María from a possible penalty, which the VAR validated as a foul outside the area. The one that could not be saved was the exquisite punch of Messi, who sent to save another video library jewel at 90 + 3 ‘.

As is usual for him, the Argentine captain is the leader in goals with four and in assists with the same amount in this Copa América.

