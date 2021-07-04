Video: Argentina is semifinalist with another Lionel Messi masterpiece at still ball

Only one more guest was missing from the semi-final party America’s Cup 2021 and Argentina didn’t want to miss out on trying to win their first official tournament since 1993. Lionel messi He returned in a stellar plan to dispatch 3-0.

Rodrigo De Paul, a regular in Lionel Scaloni’s team, opened the account at 40 ‘thanks to Messi’s effective vision. The ’10’ took a rebound down the left side and crossed perfect for an unmarked De Paul.

Gooooal of Argentina! 😎 Messi's intelligence manufactured the action for De Paul to put the Albiceleste ahead. 🔥 🇦🇷 1-0 🇪🇨





The high pressure paid off for the Albiceleste throughout the engagement and at 84 ‘it was so noticeable that even Messi took the opportunity to serve Lautaro Martínez the second goal of the game.

Gooooooooooool from Argentina! 🔥 Second assist from Messi and Lautaro sends La Albiceleste to the semis. 😎 🇦🇷 2-0 🇪🇨





Ecuador saved Di María from a possible penalty, which the VAR validated as a foul outside the area. The one that could not be saved was the exquisite punch of Messi, who sent to save another video library jewel at 90 + 3 ‘.

GO-LA-ZOOOOOOOOO! 🔥⚽ Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini and nothing else. You better watch it. 👁👁 🇦🇷 3-0 🇪🇨





As is usual for him, the Argentine captain is the leader in goals with four and in assists with the same amount in this Copa América.

