Video: Antoine Griezmann’s perfect Chilean that brings him closer to Platini



Griezmann is revaluing his figure in the national team.

Photo: Franck Fife / . / .

Antoine Griezmann is on a roll: scored a goal again for the France team, in the 3-0 win against Bulgaria. And it wasn’t just any goal, it was a Chilean who quickly positioned herself as one of the great goals we’ve seen this season. His both brought him a little closer to Michel Platini and the top 3 of the top scorers in the history of the French team.

Mbappé crossed without success -apparently-, because the ball was deflected by a defender and Griezmann, who was prowling the area, showed off his football resources: he did not take time to turn around, even taking a few steps forward to be able to finish off, and took a Chilean which was slightly deflected by a Bulgarian defender and unstoppable for the goalkeeper.

It was his fourth goal in the last five games with the French team.

#NUFC manager @AntoGriezmann opens the scoring for France tonight 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zgJbtHpGP2 – Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) June 8, 2021

Antoine Griezmann is just four goals away from equaling the scoring record of the remembered Michel Platini. “The Little Prince” adds 37 goals in 91 games. Platini scored 41 goals in 72 games.

A little further is Olivier Giroud, who is in the second historical rung, and leads the table of top active scorers, with 45 goal calls.

On the FIFA Date in March, the FC Barcelona forward scored against Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina. While in the first friendly preparation for the European Championship, he scored the second goal of the match against Wales.

France is ready for the Eurocup. They will debut on June 15, in a promising match against Germany. Then they will face Hungary and Portugal.