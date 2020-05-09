A low-intensity device exploded this Saturday at Uruguay’s anti-drug headquarters, located in Montevideo, causing only material damage, sources from the Interior Ministry (MI) told Efe.

The attack suffered by the General Directorate for the Suppression of Illicit Drug Traffic caused the breakdown of four vehicles that were parked at the scene.

This can be seen in a video taken by the security cameras of the place, located in the Prado, a residential neighborhood of the Uruguayan capital, located a few minutes from downtown.

We report that around 2 AM today, Saturday, May 9, an explosive device was launched against the headquarters of the General Directorate for the Suppression of Illicit Drug Trafficking. The explosive wave only caused material damage. More information: https://t.co/jSqbJXkRp2 pic.twitter.com/jEfYcQRyvW – Ministry of the Interior (@Minterioruy) May 9, 2020

After the event, which occurred around 2.00 local time (5.00 GMT), an investigation began by the Directorate of Investigations of the National Police, the Army’s Anti-Explosive Brigade and the Scientific Police to determine the characteristics of the dropped device, which, according to The local press reported it is home-made.

Likewise, the MI website indicated that the holder of the portfolio, Jorge Larrañaga, is monitoring the situation and has already contacted the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, to inform him of the fact.

As the newspaper El Observador published on its digital portal this Saturday, “the investigators do not know the reason for the attack, but they evaluate that it may be linked to a string of drug mouth seizures in different parts of Montevideo.”

Accordingly, he added that in recent days various homes where drugs were sold were raided and several people were detained.

These types of acts are not common in the South American country. In fact, the last attacks that resonated were those that occurred between 2017 and 2018, when a string of money thefts was generated through the explosion of 71 ATMs, events that brought more than 30 people to justice.

