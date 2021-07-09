VIDEO: another brother of AMLO is exhibited receiving bundles of bills illegally



López Obrador’s family is singled out for corruption.

Photo: Hector Vivas / .

The family of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is again in the eye of the hurricane for a video in which Jesus, the president’s brother, is seen while receiving cash presumably for the campaign of the Tabasco politician in 2018.

In Mexico it is not allowed to receive donations from individuals in cash, in addition to not reporting them to the electoral body called National Electoral Institute (INE).

The Latinus site spread the images in which Jesus gives money to the AMLO operator – as the Mexican president is known – David León Romero.

He is AMLO’s second brother, captured receiving money for the same purposes. More than a year ago the same journalist, Carlos Loret de Mola, exhibited Pío López Obrador.

The AMLO government’s own investigation dismissed the accusations against Pío, while the president argued that they were political attacks against his administration.

“The younger brother of President López Obrador appears in a video taking 150 thousand pesos that David León Romero gave him at his home in Tuxtla Gutiérrez in 2015, the year that Morena participated in his first election as a political party headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador” , Loret de Mola assured.

The report assures that the conversation was recorded by David León. It ensures that the money is part of a series of recurring deliveries.

The Mexican president came to power promising to end the rampant corruption that characterized the administrators of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the National Action Party (PAN).

In eight months AMLO will submit to a referendum invoked by himself.

