Video: Angry Chelsea fans didn’t want to let the team get to Stamford Bridge



The pressure from the fans was effective.

Photo: Rob Pinney / Getty Images

The football belongs to the fans, and this was demonstrated by the Chelsea FC fans this Tuesday. British club supporters protested forcefully against the European Super League and gathered on Fulham Road, the road leading to Stamford Bridge, prevent the passage of the equipment prior to the game against Brighton, valid for matchday 32 of the Premier League.

🎥 | Here’s a look at the scenes outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening as news filtered through that Chelsea were planning to withdraw from the European Super League… pic.twitter.com/LwXueoEOoK – Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2021

Once the European Super League was announced, the fans were in despair. And of course, reasons were not lacking for it. We saw the rejection of the announcement of the new competition most strongly in the English Premier League. Leeds United was clear with Liverpool.

Petr Cech, former goalkeeper of the ‘Blues’ and current club advisor, had to get off the bus and try to talk with the fans to convince them that he understood their discomfort, and that they needed to get to the game at the same time.

Petr Cech pleading with Chelsea fans to let the team bus in. pic.twitter.com/BzPtUU7JC9 – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 20, 2021

Effective protest: Chelsea will leave the Super League

Manchester City was the first club to get off the Super League train. And according to the report by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the rest of the English clubs that made up the group of 12 founders will also do so. We talk about Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and of course, Chelsea.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are set to LEAVE the #SuperLeague after Manchester City. 🚨🚫 The process to withdraw has just begun. Work in progress with legal team for the English clubs. ⚠️ #MUFC #CFC #AFC #MCFC #THFC #LFC – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

The withdrawal process from the competition has already begun. The clubs are working legally so that the procedure does not become even more traumatic. The European Super League seems to disappear.