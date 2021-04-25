VIDEO: Ángel Zaldívar’s goal in the Atlas vs Chivas del Clausura 2021

The activity of Day 16 of Clausura 2021 Tournament continued this Saturday April 24 with the Classic Tapatío, where the Chivas del Guadalajara visited the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Jalisco Stadium, in a match in which Ángel “el Chelo” Zaldívar scored the first goal of the afternoon at minute 80.

Diego Cocca’s Rojinegros come from a goalless draw against Mazatlán FC, while Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s Rebaño Sagrado arrives after getting two victories, against Xolos de Tijuana and half a week over Rayados del Monterrey, so they will seek to add 9 points of 9 possible.

In a match with very few emotions, Alexis Vega fought and won a ball inside the area and Ángel “el Chelo” Zaldívar finished off “as English,” to put Guadalajara ahead at minute 80.

