CDMX.- In social networks, the name of Andrea Legarreta because they falsely accused a woman of being her cousin and being part of the group of anarchists who caused destruction and robbed in the Historic Center of CDMX.

Without giving reliable evidence, several tweeters and even some portals considered it good that a woman, whom they found similar to Andrea Legarreta and presumably with the same last name, she was a cousin of the host of Televisa.

However, although during the day the trending was, it was until the night that the host of the Hoy program came out to deny such information. In a video, Legarreta explained the controversial hashtag #DestruyoComoLegarreta

Don’t connect me with that woman who committed acts of vandalism, “he said.

To later categorically deny that it was his relative.

It is not my family, carrying the same last name (if it is) does not make us family, “he said flatly on his social networks.

The Televisa host indicated that she does not support violence of any kind, accepted that she makes mistakes and that she would never support something like this.

And so was my sister, it would be her decision in any case. But what my family has taught me is to respect and despite the evil of others, “he said.

Legarreta’s message

Verified

Again wanting to stain myself in some way …

Do not relate me to that woman who committed acts of vandalism !! Because it is NOT FAMILY OF MINE !! Carrying the same last name (if you have one) does NOT make us family.

I DO NOT SUPPORT VIOLENCE OF ANY KIND !! I DO NOT DESTROY, I try to BUILD! I try to support those who I can and be a good example for my girls … AND OF COURSE I AM WRONG and make mistakes, but I would NEVER support something like that !! And so were my sister, it would be in any case a decision of HER! But what my family has taught me is to RESPECT and despite the evil of others, NEVER stop being a good person …

Anyway … THANK YOU for reading and for your support # UnaVezMás #DiosMeLosBendiga and let’s continue trying to do good in a world where humanity is increasingly dehumanized … ❤️

Galilee is assembled

Also on the same day, another Today host, Galilea Montijo, he had to go out to deny a series of nude photos in which they made montage of his face.

I wouldn’t be ashamed to accept nude photographs of me if there were any, “he said.

Galilea Montijo He affirmed that he has always worked honestly and finds it difficult to accept that there are vile people.

HLL

On this note: