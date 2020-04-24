Video Andrea Legarreta breaks into tears in the middle of the Hoy program | Instagram

Mía Rubín just turned 15 and this stirred the feelings of Andrea Legarreta and Eric Rubín, who remembered the beautiful moments when they found out that they would be parents.

Legarreta broke down in tears when in the program she remembered the intense suffering that she and her husband lived until they could get pregnant; According to what he shared, it was 5 long years of waiting until he could hold his daughter in his arms.

Only God knows what we want to be parents, what it cost us, he shared with a broken voice.

It may interest you: Andrea Legarreta donates groceries to 25 Mexican families

The driver shared her feelings after images were passed from the moment she gave the news that Mia was on the way in said program.

Read also: Andrea Legarreta surprises with a bikini photo on Instagram

Today you turn 15 beautiful Mine ❤️ !! Your life is one of the most beautiful, magical, endearing and priceless gifts that God could ever make us! We dreamed of you and loved you before your arrival, we imagined you so many times. We long for your presence from the depths of our souls (God only knows how much). And after several attempts, days waiting for the news that you would come and illusions that faded every month … Months that became years, smiles of hope that turned into tears of frustration. And suddenly we understood those phrases of “God’s time is perfect” “God knows why he does things” and that was the day we found out that you had chosen us and were on the way! One of the most WONDERFUL days of our lives! Tears of happiness and a smile that we did not know installed on our faces! It changed us even the look! It was SO beautiful to feel the happiness of others for your arrival. Good wishes that were raining even from people we did not know! Blessings everywhere! And the day we saw ourselves reflected in your sweet eyes for the first time, the texture of your skin when I gave you the first kiss I will never forget … We cry like little children in the midst of your magical arrival! Uff what a day! Happiness, gratitude, uncertainty, laughter and tears of overflowing love! And the desire to be the best parents for our Mine! We celebrate every moment of your life, how beautiful you are inside and out! Your laughter and sweetness, the brightness of your eyes that speak for you, your joy for life and your goodness, your beautiful voice that caresses our soul and ears EVERY day! That voice that will undoubtedly take you as far as you dream! You are special, generous, grateful and kind. I love your ability to understand, forgive, learn and grow! God bless every moment of your existence! You and your little sister give a beautiful meaning to our life! I hope that you are happy and that God fills you with health and physical and emotional strength! Keep fighting and believing in your dreams and never doubt your value! We will always be there for you! Beyond time and distance, beyond life! God bless you always! I am very happy to be your mom! I love you, don’t forget EVER! ❤️ A post shared by andrealegarreta (@andrealegarreta) on Apr 21, 2020 at 11:28 PDT

I think our story also serves many people who try and that every month is waiting for them to tell them that they are pregnant, that this pregnancy test comes out positive … It took us time.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

With tears in her eyes, she pointed out that she had complications during the pregnancy and feared losing her baby, but she and Rubín committed themselves to God.

Mine is one of the most beautiful gifts that life has given us, better than we could have dreamed of, Andrea said.

.