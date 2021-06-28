Video: André Carrillo’s opportunism gave Peru second place in the group and eliminated Venezuela from the 2021 Copa América



Carrillo has scored in two of the last three games against Venezuela.

A game with a lot of friction and little football between Peru Y Venezuela was defined as such: with rebound goal. André Carrillo was in the perfect place and time to shake the nets, give him the second place in group B to Peru, and also eliminate Venezuela from the Copa América 2021.

Peru, with the classification practically assured, did not push Venezuela too hard, for which the draw was enough if Ecuador lost. Both teams enjoyed isolated opportunities in the first half. The little manufactured game was the trend.

And from a fortuitous play the only goal of the game was created. After a corner kick that hit the back of Venezuelan Junior Moreno, the ball was in front of him, and almost in the small area, to André Carrillo. A goal opportunist.

He beat Wuilker Fariñez with ease.

In 2017, in the 2-2 draw against Venezuela, André Carrillo scored the first goal for the Peruvian team, which woke Peru from lethargy.

The party did not undergo modifications. Peru endured the attempts of a Venezuela in need not only to draw, but to win after Ecuador’s heroic draw against Brazil.

The last 15 minutes passed without danger. Ricardo Gareca’s team passed one more test at the point of character.

The balance after the group stage ended up being more than positive: Peru qualified as second in the group, only behind Brazil. 7 points in 4 games. First step completed.

This Monday his rival will be defined in the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2021.