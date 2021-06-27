VIDEO: André Carrillo’s goal in Venezuela vs Peru in the Copa América 2021

The Venezuelan National Team is playing the last chance to keep up with the aspirations of winning the Copa América Brasil 2021 title, when it faces the Peru National Team on matchday 5 of Group A.

The Vinotinto team led by the Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro you need the triumph to aspire to the next phase; while the Peruvian box of the Argentine strategist Ricardo Gareca The draw is enough for him to stay alive in the continental tournament.

After the first moments of the complement in the Mané Garrincha Stadium, the Inca squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring of winger André Carrillo.

In the 48th minute, the Peruvian offensive took advantage of the facilities of the Venezuelan saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Wuilker Fariñez for 1-0.

