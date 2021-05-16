Video: Anderson Santamaría’s own goal in Puebla vs Atlas FC

The Puebla Strip received this afternoon the Rojinegros del Atlas team in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, with the need to win the match after losing the first leg 1-0 in the Jalisco Stadium.

Puebla, which made a great regular phase of the Clausura 2021 by getting directly into this Liguilla, lost the first leg 1-0 against Atlas, so they have to win the match yes or yes to advance to the next phase.

For its part, Atlas with a tie to zero goals or with goals, would manage to seal his pass and be among the four best teams in Liga MX, so the defensive facet will be vital for the Rojinegros to qualify.

However, after a closed and goalless first half, Puebla went to the front thanks to an own goal by Anderson Santamaría who at minute 69, sent the ball into the back of Camilo Vargas’ goal and put La Franja ahead against him. Atlas, giving the poblanos for now the qualification to the semifinals.

