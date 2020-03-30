Video Anahí sings Save me and her son breaks down in tears | Instagram

Former RBD Anahí pleased her followers and sang one of the group’s greatest hits “Save me” live for everyone, but what she did not expect was the reaction of her son Manu.

The singer performed the song for the internet and after that a video emerged in which the little boy Manu comes out crying, the cute blond boy was moved by mom’s song.

Anahí’s firstborn son was questioned about the cause of his crying, to which he tenderly responded.

Is that mom sang, replied the boy.

Anahí has ​​impressed everyone with her quick postpartum recovery, she witnessed to everyone the end of her pregnancy and the beautiful news of the birth of her baby.

The singer surprised when a video emerged a few days after her second child was born, in which she could already be seen her stylized figure that she maintained thanks to the exercises she still performed and while pregnant.

Anahí decided to share her experience and give tips with other mothers before giving birth, with Beats

