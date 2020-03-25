A mixed martial arts fight stunned viewers this Friday in Rhode Island, United States after he finished with the self-knock from one of the fighters.

83 seconds had passed since the fight, when Timothy woods knocked down his opponent Tim Caron, but with such bad luck that he fell headfirst onto the canvas, hit his forehead on the ground and lost consciousness.

On the ground, Caron punched Woods in the face until the referee stopped the fight when Woods did not respond.

NextFrancis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in plans for UFC 249