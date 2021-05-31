Video: an inflatable children’s castle exploded, leaving two girls on the brink of death



An inflatable exploded in Russia.

Photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP / Getty Images

An innocent children’s party ended in tragedy for an inflatable castle that suddenly exploded.

It happened in Russia. A video captured the moment in which the device for the amusement of the little ones exploded, throwing the minors up to 25 feet into the air, with injuries that have several on the brink of death.

According to Mirror, there are three- and four-year-old girls with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The images show the moment when the inflatable exploded and then fell uncontrollably to the ground, to the terror of those present.

The children thrown from the castle, They fell over a metal fence and ended up on the tram tracks.

The video shows with terrible clarity the panic of parents in the Russian city of Barnaul.

In addition to the girls, three other young men were unharmed from the incident. Witnesses claimed that the inflatable flew as high as an electric pole.

A girl identified as Anna, aged three, suffered a concussion and a broken spine, the other named Vika, Aged four, he suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his lungs and stomach.

Both are in intensive care.

The girls’ parents climbed over the fence to help their children injured after the blast. They rushed to secure the castle and check that there were no more children trapped inside.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident near a shopping center. The first investigations indicate that the strong winds could have influenced, nevertheless, the witnesses denied that there were winds. They only claimed that there was the “Sound of an explosion” before the disaster.

Another line of investigation is that the castle was over-inflated and had not been properly tied down. Witnesses also said that it did not have a protective base, which means that it was rubbing against the ground dangerously.

“What wind? I work at a bus stop in this place, but even we heard the noise “Anastasia Dolmatova told the local press.

Preliminary reports indicate that some of the ropes were not secured, which represents a violation of security measures ”.

The police opened a criminal investigation into the incident and contacted the owners of the inflatable.

“No special supports were used, the ride was pumped, heated, and rose into the air.”said Deputy Sergey Pisarev, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Pisarev complained that there were no proper security checks on the inflatable.