A fierce traffic fight took place this weekend between a motorist and a motorcyclist on an avenue in Villa Lugano that was filmed by several neighbors with their cell phones.

The event occurred in the early hours of Friday, May 8, at Avenida Soldado de la Frontera at 4900, in the Villa Lugano neighborhood, in the middle of the mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, when after a traffic discussion, a man aboard a Volkswagen Golf brand car He tried to run over a motorcyclist several times.

Then, the driver repeatedly tried to ram him again, accelerated and reversed his vehicle several times on the motorcycle Gilera 110 red color of the victim, who had only minor injuries and was attended on site by SAME personnel without the need to be referred to a health center.

The fact, which was recorded by residents of the area from a building, motivated the arrival of a police mobile that arrived at the place at the time it occurred a new discussion and fight after which the motorist tried to escape without success. The man He was reached 300 meters later, he was arrested and transferred to the Communal Police Station 8. The residents of the neighborhood began to throw forceful elements at the troops from the windows.

Then, those images that were made public were added to the investigation commanded by the Criminal, Contravencional and Offenses Prosecutor’s Office No. 31 Buenosairean, in charge of the public prosecutor Carlos Rolero Santurian.

Meanwhile, the results of the breathalyser test that were carried out in the place indicated that the driver had 1.05 g / l (grams of alcohol per liter of blood), above what is allowed to circulate in the City of Buenos Aires, which is 0.5 g / l. Inside the attacker’s car, in addition, Police found a bottle of an alcoholic beverage and a thermal glass with traces of alcohol.

The cause of injuries remained in the hands, as stated, of Rolero Santurian, that 24 hours later ordered the release of the accused. “The images of the event had not been provided as evidence to the prosecution, they were not included in the summary. That is why, from the viralization of the images in the media, we were able to account for what really happened, ”said prosecutor Rolero. And he added: “We have given intervention to the Judicial Investigation Corps to be able to provide the videos as evidence to the proceedings, and in this way the case will continue its process, and the legal classification of the fact may be modified.”