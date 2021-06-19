Video: Álvaro Morata’s goal in the Spain vs Poland of the Eurocup 2021

The Selection of Spain and Polonito closed the actions of the Saturday day of this date 2 of Group E of Euro 2021, in a duel in search of adding the triumph that will put them in the fight to the second round.

The first goal of the match came from the local side, with a score from the footballer Álvaro Morata who, just 25 minutes into the run, beat the rival goalkeeper to place the score 1 goal by 0.

Also read: Chivas: Ángel Zaldívar is a victim of crime in Guadalajara

The attacker of the Red Fury took advantage of an oversight from the lower part of Poland, to finish off with an accurate shot in the rival small area and open the scoring at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

The Spanish National Team comes out as a great favorite in this match. due to their local status and by adding 3 Euro Cups in their showcases, but Poland seeks to surprise and get into the second round of the competition.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content