Video: Altuve gave Houston Astros manager a birthday Walk Off Grand Slam



Altuve’s hit ran 370 feet at Minute Maid Park.

Dramatic triumph of the Houston Astros 6-for-3 against the Texas Ragers at Minute Maid Park on Dusty Baker’s birthday. The Houston manager suffered, because his team was one strike away from losing, but between Carlos Correa Y Jose Altuve they turned history upside down.

Closer Josh Sborz was within the ninth inning with a good pitch from ending the game until Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa hit him with a solo home run to equalize the action. And in the extra entries ‘Astroboy’ appeared.

Miles Straw and Jason Castro came out to bat before Altuve and traded walks. With them on base the diamond became congested and it was the turn of the Venezuelan second baseman, who sat down to wait for a fastball and caught it. Demarcus Evans had put a pitch on strike and on the second delivery he tried to be aggressive and stayed in the power zone.

Bottom of the 10th. Bases loaded. Down by one. WALK-OFF. GRAND SLAM. JOSE ALTUVE. pic.twitter.com/OucAwt42cV – Houston Astros (@astros) June 16, 2021

Altuve swung the ball straight into the Crawford Boxes 370 feet down left field. It was the first Grand Slam Walk Off since 2011. It was Altuve’s 13th home run in 2021 and reached 34 RBIs.

