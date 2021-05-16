Video: Allison Becker scores last minute and gives Liverpool win over West Bromwich

The Brazilian goalkeeper Allison becker, gave the Liverpool team the last minute victory against the West Bromwich 2 goals by 1, in the actions of matchday 36 of the Premier League.

The team led by Jürgen Klopp was tied at 1 goal on the road at The Hawthorns stadium, with scores by Mohamed Salah for the Reds and Hay Robson-Kanu for the rivals.

It was in the 94th minute of elapsed time when goalkeeper Allison Becker decided to go on the attack on the last play, accurately finishing off a corner kick to achieve the final 2 for 1 and give the 3 units to his team.

UNUSUAL!

Allison Becker gave Liverpool the victory on the last play of the match. What a great header he got. pic.twitter.com/wAiS04dVr9 – The Convocados Peru (@Losconvocadospe) May 16, 2021

Liverpool is fighting in this final stretch for one of the places in the European competitions, so this triumph that leaves them 4 units ahead of Tottenham is of the utmost importance.

