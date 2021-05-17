Video: Alisson scored the first goal from a goalkeeper header in Premier League history



Alisson dedicated the goal to his late father.

Photo: Rui Vieira / AFP / Getty Images

Pure story: goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored in the last minute to give Liverpool victory over West Brom (1-2). Those led by Jurguen Klopp could not afford to lose two points, as it would have kept them away from the Champions League positions that Leicester City and Chelsea hold. With the game tied and one last chance to win, the Brazilian goalkeeper went up to finish off a corner kick and sent it to save, scoring the first goal from a goalkeeper in the history of the Premier League.

With almost no time left and needing a pivotal win, Liverpool GOALKEEPER Alisson scores the game winner! @NBCSportsSoccer 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Fb1aaxSsP0 – NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 16, 2021

Not only was it the first goal from a goalkeeper in Premier League history, but it was the first goal scored by a goalkeeper in the club’s 129-year history. An impressive milestone.

Alisson scored the first headed goal by a goalkeeper in #PL history # WBALIV pic.twitter.com/gy2I8WGNcQ – Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2021

“What a moment! I love you guysAlisson Becker wrote on Twitter after the heroic goal that sustains the ‘Reds’ dream of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. The Liverpool is fifth in the table, one point from Chelsea and three points from Leicester. There are two days left and a confrontation between “Blues” and “Foxes” that would benefit the Pool if it does its job.