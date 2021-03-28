VIDEO: Alfonso González’s goal in the friendly between Club América and Rayados

The Eagles of Cub America and the Rayados of Monterrey took advantage of the stoppage of the Clausura 2021 for the FIFA Date to meet in a friendly duel at the Cotton Bowl, in the United States, where Alfonso “Ponchito” González scored the first goal of the game at the minute 6.

The Eagles of Santiago Solari are in second place in the general table of Liga MX, while the Rayados of “Vasco” Javier Aguirre appear in fourth place, both qualifying directly to the Liguilla at the moment.

After the Eagles lost a ball near the area, conceding a foul for the Rayados, Alfonso “Ponchito” González charged perfectly to beat Óscar Jiménez, making a real goal from a free kick.

