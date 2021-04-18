Video: Alexis Vega’s goal in Chivas vs Xolos de Tijuana

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara received the visit of the Xolos de Tijuana on the Akron Stadium field in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, an encounter that is vital for both teams in their aspirations to stay alive in the hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

For this duel, the Chivas led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, came to the meeting against the border with only 13 points in the entire tournament in 15th place in the table and with a streak of five games without winning, so the victory against Xolos will give you the possibility to climb close to the play-offs.

For his part, Xolos fired Pablo Guede this week and comes to the game against Guadalajara with only two victories in his last nine games, with 16 points and in 12th place, so this game will be essential to get out of the fight to direct rivals like the Chivas.

However, Chivas took the lead on the scoreboard in the 48th minute of the game with a great long-distance shot against the Xolos that left the border team’s goalkeeper without a chance, giving the flock a goal that could be vital for their repechage aspirations. .

