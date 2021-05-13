VIDEO: Alexis Canelo’s goal in Toluca vs Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021

The 2021 Clausura League activity started this Wednesday, May 12, with the visit of the Blue Cross Machine to the Red Devils of Toluca, in the first leg of the quarterfinals, where Pedro Alexis Canelo scored the first goal of the series at minute 26.

Juan Reynoso’s Machine advanced directly after finishing the regular phase of the tournament as leader, while Hernán Cristante’s Red Devils defeated Esmeraldas del León in the repechage in the penalty shootout.

In the first minutes, the Red Devils came out with a more offensive attitude than the Machine and generated a couple of dangerous plays. However, it was until minute 26 when Pedro Alexis Canelo scored from eleven steps after a penalty committed with a rebound from behind.

