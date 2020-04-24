VIDEO Alexis Ayala, a strange shadow accompanies the actor in some images | Instagram

They assure that the famous Mexican actor Alexis Ayala He shared a video on his Instagram that has left everyone in shock, they assure a strange shadow accompanies him.

The famous actor appears in a video of the platform Tik Tok, same that he shared with his followers from his Instagram account, however, his millions of fans were stunned by a strange silhouette that appears in his video.

The actor, like many of his collaborators in the artistic medium, is one of those who recently joined the platform of Tik Tok.

Daily he amuses his followers with his videos in which he appears alone or in the company of his wife, this time the shadow that appears behind the actor stole all the attention.

The actor, who has several years of artistic career, began his career in front of the small screen and later also in plays and other projects.

During these days of confinement, the actor He has stayed close to his fans having fun with his videos, in which he recently shared he appears filing his toenails, Alexis He shared the moment in his personal account with a message

I needed a pedicure and what better than singing … And for those who wonder about my nail, I CRUSH ME

“I do not consider isolation having to stay at home with who I love. Isolation is what the seriously ill are experiencing. Stop saying that you are bored, upset that you can’t leave the house; while everyone in the hospital wants to go home. So, thank God if you have to stay at home, because despite everything, with money or without money, with a job or without a job, you are in the best place you could be, at home, surrounded by who loves you! Perhaps it is time to transform your house into a wonderful place to stay, a place of peace and not of war, of embrace and not of distance. Anyway, look with different eyes at the situation you are experiencing !! Make your house a party: Listen to music, sing, dance … Make your house a temple: Pray, pray, meditate, ask, thank, praise, plead … Make your house a school: Read, write, draw , paint, study, learn, teach … Make your house a store: Clean, order, organize, decorate, label, move places, sell, donate … Make your house a restaurant: Cook, eat, try , create recipes, grow spices, plant a garden … Anyway … make your house, your family, a place of love “. Unknown author … But very, very successful. ❤❤ @lopfer @roberta_ayala_oficial #familia #familylove #family #quedateencasa #yomequedoencasa #amor #love #saludable #healthy #fuerte #strong #family #alexisayala #lionfamily #avivirbonito A post shared by Alexis Ayala (@alexisayala) on Apr 11, 2020 at 9:52 p.m. PDT

But while he actor he was very amused following the rhythm of a song at the end of the recording a shadow appeared that did not seem outside his.

After realizing it, the actor’s followers wonder what was behind him, is it some ghost what follows? they noted.

It is worth mentioning that the video generated several reactions from his followers and accumulating a total of 226,929 reproductions.

Similarly, the histrionic shared another of his videos in which he appears with his wife who is about to sneeze but Ayala he wraps her in a black bag and runs to throw her out the window “Prevention is better than regret,” says the actor.

