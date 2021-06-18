VIDEO: Alex Sandro’s goal in Brazil vs Peru of the Copa América

The Copa América activity continued this Thursday, June 17, with the duel between the Brazilian National Team and the Peruvian National Team, on Day 2 of Group A, where Alex Sandro scored the first goal at minute 11.

La Verdeamarelha, directed by “Tite”, has just defeated the Venezuelan National Team 3-0, while the Peruvian team, led by Ricardo Gareca, rested on the first day and will make its debut this afternoon.

The Brazilian team started with everything from the first minutes and, after a couple of dangerous plays, Alex Sandro came by surprise to receive a cross from Gabriel Jesus and score the first of the night at minute 11.

Alex Sandro tabela as Neymar no meio-campo, boa played by Éverton, with G. Jesus assistência for the side goal that entered the area. It is legal at the moment, 2 players entering the area (Ney fluttering) and another 2 more open. #BRAxPER

