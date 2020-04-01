The singer assures that it took several hours for her to get her nails done without the help of her beloved Tom Bachik

Alex Rodriguez recorded to Jennifer Lopezwhile he recently trimmed his nails to reveal that this is one of his few weak points.

“Let’s see, show me what you’re doing. How long has it taken you? ”Asks the retired athlete in the video he has shared in his Instagram Stories while Jennifer Lopez gives the finishing touches to her enamel sitting on the sofa.

“It has taken me eight hours,” the artist confessed with a laugh as she shows her hands to the camera to reveal the final result.

The positive part of that experience is that it has made him value the talent of Tom Bachik, the expert he works with regularly and who took care of covering his nails with a geometric design of Swarovski crystals that he wore during his performance in the Super Bowl.

“I appreciate you now more than ever, Tom. I will never rush you again, I promise ”, he assured him.

