VIDEO: Alejandro “Papu” Gómez’s goal in the Bolivia vs Argentina of the Copa América

The activity of Day 4 of the Copa América 2021 continued this Monday, June 28, with the meeting between the Argentine National Team and the Bolivian National Team, at the Arena Pantanal Stadium, where Alejandro “el Papu” Gómez scored the first goal of the encounter at minute 5.

The Argentina National Team, led by Lionel Scaloni, arrives undefeated and will seek to secure its place in the quarterfinals as the first in the group; while Bolivia, led by César Farías, was eliminated at this meeting.

Just in the first minutes, the Argentine National Team went ahead on the scoreboard with a great goal from Alejandro “el Papu” Gómez, who received a ballooned pass from Messi sent from the edge of the area and finished first to open the scoring just at minute five.

