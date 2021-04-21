Video: Aldo Arellano de Cimarrones suffers a terrible cut in the duel against Venados

Aldo Arellano of Cimarrones de Hermosillo in the MX Expansion League, dramatically left the game in front of Yucatan deer, after receiving a strong blow from his opponent Juan Martinez.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas will fine Uriel Antuna for his statements with Zabalive

This action occurred at minute 38 of the first half, when in a dispute for the ball between several players, Juan Martínez hit Aldo Arellano with his arm causing heavy bleeding on his face.

After the doctors from the Cimarrones team entered the field, the change had to be made since they could not stop the heavy bleeding in Aldo Arellano, leaving his place to a colleague.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

This meeting was a repechage so both teams went out with everything in search of being able to get a ticket to the Liga de Expansión MX league.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content