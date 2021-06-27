VIDEO: Alan Pulido’s goal at Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC

The activity of Day 10 of Major League Soccer starts this Saturday, June 26, with the duel between the Sporting kansas city and the Los Angeles FC, at Sporting Park, where Alan Pulido scored the first goal for SKC in the 60th minute.

Alan Pulido’s Sporting KC has just won against the Colorado Rapids on the last date, while LAFC did the same in the middle of the week against FC Dallas, in a match where Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season.

Also read: Liga MX: Joel Campbell would be an option to reinforce Rayados for the 2021 Apertura

After going down on the scoreboard in the first half, Sporting Kansas City began to push in the second half and after a cross from the wing, where the LAFC defense left the ball in the center of the court, Alan Pulido shot from the edge of the area to tie the game at minute 60.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: