VIDEO: Ake Loba’s goal in the Columbus Crew vs Rayados in the Concachampions

The Columbus Crew will seek to take advantage of the local condition by receiving the visit of the Rayados de Monterrey, in the first leg of the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League.

The Ohio team led by the American coach Caleb Porter come from leaving on the way to Real Estelí FC from Nicaragua; while the gang picture of the Mexican strategist Javier Aguirre they realized the Athletic Pantoja of the Dominican Republic in the Round of 16.

After the first minutes of the game in the Mapfre Stadium, the royal squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard, thanks to the forward’s scoring Ake Loba.

⚽️ Aké Loba’s goal! @Rayados takes a 1-0 lead in Columbus. | # SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/otmSd7EKLp – Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 29, 2021

In minute 9, the Ivorian attacker took advantage of the facilities of the saga of Columbus Crew and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper with no chances Eloy Room for 1-0.

| ⏱ 08 ‘| 1T | #COL 0 – 1 #MTY ¡ ! Aké Loba puts us ahead on the scoreboard # RayadosEnConcacaf | #ArribaElMonterrey ⚪ pic.twitter.com/O2jNxWDoUs – Striped (@Rayados) April 29, 2021

