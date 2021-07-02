Video: Aislinn Derbez and Sarah Kohan hit it off pretty well

It seems that Aislinn derbez Y Sarah Kohan, the still wife of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, have hit it off quite well, as their coexistence is increasingly fraternal.

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter, 35, and the Australian model, 27, live in Los Angeles, California, where they have taken advantage of to meet alone in luxurious restaurants or with their respective children at Disney.

“Ais” and her 3-year-old daughter Kailani were invited to the 2nd birthday of Noah, Kohan’s eldest son and “Chicharito, a celebration held in mid-June.

Meanwhile, last weekend, the young mothers and their offspring met at Disney, where Aislinn also shared with her father, Eugenio, as well as his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and their daughter, Aitana, among other family members.

And yesterday, Kohan took her friend to one of her favorite Italian restaurants in Beverly Hills, where they tasted among other things, a pasta with truffles.

The same celebrities have been in charge of sharing images through social networks of each of their recent adventures.

At the end of 2020, Sara Kohan and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández ended their relationship. The couple had two children, Noah, 2 years old and Nala, 8 months old.

Aislinn Derbez confirmed her separation from Mauricio Ochmann in March last year.

The actors got married in 2016 and in 2018 they welcomed their daughter Kailani into the world.

BY: Lorena Jiménez