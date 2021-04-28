Video: After being crowned the new heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is welcomed as a national hero in Cameroon

Heavyweight champion of UFC Since March, Francis Ngannou is already a national hero in his country. After helping Kamaru usman in preparation for UFC 261, the heavyweight hit Cameroon and was greeted as a national hero.

In his social networks, the fighter was received by the people of Douala, which cheered the current champion, while he was being walked in an open car.

“This is a moment and something that I waited for for a long time. It’s hard to put that feeling into words. The belt is back to the place he belongs ”, wrote the champion in his Instagram.

Responsible for ending the reign of Stipe Miocic on UFC 260, Ngannou made history by knocking out the American. In addition to dethroning one of the biggest names in the division, Francis joined with Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman like the champions with African roots, something unprecedented in the organization.

To reach the peak of his career, Francis I need to show his evolution as a fighter. After losing the first match in 2018In the rematch, the Cameroonian beat him in a big way. With a brutal knockout in the second round, the “giant” he surpassed the icon of the division and took the belt in a categorical way.

Now, Ngannou he waits to know who will be his first challenger in his reign as champion. The UFC president, Dana White, revealed the possibility of a rematch with Derrick Lewis, who faced in 2018, and lost by unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Jon jones fight to confirm his heavyweight debut. A few months ago, the American became confirmed as the challenger of the winner of the main fight of UFC 260, but, the president of UFC changed his mind, after revealing that “Bones” He was asking for a millionaire amount to complete the fight.