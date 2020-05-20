This Tuesday there are 54,346 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 5,666 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Tuesday that add 54 thousand 346 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 11,767 are activewhile there is 5 thousand 666 dead by disease.

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, explained that there are 29,450 suspected cases of coronaviruses and 101 thousand 979 people have given negative for disease.

Compared to May 17, this day there was an increase of 5.3 percent (2,713) in the number of new confirmed cases, add five days in a row that Mexico exceeds 2,000 infections.

This Tuesday the record of COVID-19 infections detected in 24 hours in the country was broken.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 39 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 32 percent.

Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California are the entities with the highest occupation of hospital beds nationwide.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, pointed out that although no region of Mexico is exempt from having infections and becoming a transmission zone for COVID-19, it is not expected that in the so-called “municipalities of hope” there will be a great influx of people.

Remdesivir not authorized for general use

Hugo López-Gatell confirmed that the remdesivir It has had a positive effect in the first clinical trials to treat COVID-19, as commented by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

However, the federal official clarified that the results are modest and the effectiveness of the drug has not yet been proven.

It is very important that the population keep in mind that remdesivir is not authorized for its generalized use ”, he stated.

He noted that studies of drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 are still in their infancy.

He noted that the progress of these studies depends on many factors, including the speed at which candidates for the studies can be identified.

He explained that to carry out these tests, safety is privileged, so the selection criteria are very demanding. Either you are looking for a person with very low risk or who is in a very critical situation.

Fourteen states have increased their mobility more than 3 percent

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, head of the General Directorate for Health Promotion, reported that 14 states in the country have increased their mobility above 3 percent in recent days.

“All states maintain a significant decrease in mobility, some above the target,” acknowledged the federal official.

They total 11 thousand 394 cases of COVID-19 between health personnel

José Luis Alomy reported that in Mexico there are 11,394 cases of COVID-19 between health personnel in Mexico, of which 2,790 (25 percent) are active.

Of the total cases, 89.6 percent are ambulatory, 4.7 percent are stable hospitalized, 5.1 percent are reported serious and .6 percent are intubated.

41 percent of coronavirus-infected healthcare personnel are nurses, 36 percent are physicians, 20 percent are “other professionals,” 2 percent are laboratory workers, and 1 percent are dentists.

The head of epidemiology reported that there are 149 deaths in the health sector, most registered in the capital, the State of Mexico and Tabasco.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting places, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the coping with the Healthy Distance Day:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. Do not stay too long in front of the TV. Keep busy and look for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dance, among others).

