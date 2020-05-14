This Wednesday there are 40 thousand 186 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 4 thousand 220 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Wednesday they add 40 thousand 186 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 9 thousand 378 are activewhile there is 4 thousand 220 dead by disease.

José Luis Alomy, CEO of epidemiology, detailed that there are 24 thousand 856 suspected cases of coronavirus and 83 thousand 455 people have given negative for disease.

Likewise, it indicated that compared to last May 12, this day there was an increase of 4.9 percent (thousand 862) in the number of new confirmed cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 34 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 28 percent.

The return to the “new normal”

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, He explained what will be the “return to the new normal”, after the Day of Healthy Distance by COVID-19.

The federal official stated that the confinement measures implied the closing of small businesses and the work stoppage of independent workers. He recalled that public force was not used to force people to maintain quarantine because many citizens still had to work to maintain their daily income.

However, Hugo López-Gatell recognized that even without the use of public force, a considerable decrease in the mobility of citizens was achieved.

Seeing people on the street can cause distress. But the invitation is to understand that they live very different social realities in the country“Said the federal official regarding people who still go out to work.

López-Gatell Ramírez stated that in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 after the return to the “new normal”, it will be necessary to impose confinement measures again.

He clarified that for the elaboration of the traffic light by the epidemic of COVID-19, by means of which the measures to be taken will be defined, the following considerations will be taken:

Mortality and lethality Incidence Vulnerability index Population size Hospital occupation Occupation of Intensive Care Units ICU

Based on these factors, the color to be given to each region will be determined. The Undersecretary of Health clarified that measures such as healthy distance, the frequent hand washing and the tag sneeze they will be part of the “new normal”, even if it is in the green color of the traffic light.

Each color indicates risk and we understand risk as four variables: probability of regrowth, consequence of regrowth, vulnerability and resilience of populations, “he explained.

Regarding non-essential work activities, they will be resumed gradually and as indicated by the authorities.

Over the Public spacesHugo López-Gatell commented that they will be gradually reopened and people will be encouraged to maintain healthy distance and hygiene measures. In the case of gyms, noted that it works for specify conditions.

With the vulnerable people before the COVID-19, in the red color it is recommended that they stay at home; in orange, that the maximum care is taken; in yellow, that medium care is taken; and in green, that care is taken of control.

Finally, schools will reopen only until the green color of epidemiological traffic lightBecause these spaces are considered to be highly contagious.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and go to the doctor if any of the symptoms appear (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the coping with the Healthy Distance Day:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. Do not stay too long in front of the TV. Keep busy and look for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dance, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital