This Tuesday there are 38 thousand 324 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 3 thousand 926 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Tuesday that add 38 thousand 324 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 8 thousand 817 are activewhile there is 3 thousand 926 dead by disease.

José Luis Alomy, CEO of epidemiology, detailed that there are 22 thousand 980 suspected cases of coronavirus and 80 thousand 900 people have given negative for disease.

Likewise, it indicated that compared to last May 11, this day there was an increase of 5.5 percent (thousand 997) in the number of new confirmed cases, which represents a rebound from previous days.

According to federal authorities, the Mexico City It is the entity with the highest occupation of general hospital beds, with 68 percent. In addition, the occupation of beds with fans in the capital is 56 percent.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 34 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 26 percent.

International Nurses Day is commemorated

This May 12 the International Nurses Day, so three nurses from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) attended the daily conference on COVID-19 of the Ministry of Health.

María Isabel López López, attached to the IMSS High Specialty Medical Units, assured that the nursing staff of the institution is highly trained to attend to patients.

Sandra Moya, second level head of nursing, assured for her part that “nurses never expect to be so visible. This contingency moment makes us more visible than ever. ”

After the Healthy Distance Day, there will be a new normality; López-Gatell explains

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, stated that after the National Day of Healthy Distance, will return to a “new normal“

We are not going to return to the previous conditions of the epidemic, we are going to return to particular conditions, ”said the federal official.

He warned that in the face of a relaxation of the confinement measures, there is a risk of a recurrence of the disease, “so this has to be done in a very organized way, in a very careful way.”

The national measures that imply the National Day of Healthy Distance come to an end, but given the heterogeneity of the transmission, given that we will have areas that have high transmission processes, those places will not be able to relax the containment measures, and will have to apply them local way ”, he detailed.

He explained that in the places where activities are resumed, constant monitoring of the epidemic will be followed, “this will allow us, very early, if we were seeing a progression or a return of the epidemic, of course returning and contain it ”.

In the case of schools, López-Gatell Ramírez stated that these spaces are propagators of respiratory tract infections.

He pointed out that only in those regions with low transmission of COVID-19 can the school space be reopened. He also clarified that there is no defined date for returning to school, so it will be subject to a pandemic monitoring which will be done daily.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and go to the doctor if any of the symptoms appear (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the coping with the Healthy Distance Day:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. Do not stay too long in front of the TV. Keep busy and look for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dance, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital