The Ministry of Health noted in its report this Saturday that in Mexico there are a total of 22,888 positive cases for COVID-19 and 2,661 deaths

Mexico reached 22,888 infections and 2,161 deaths from the COVID-19 with the thousand 349 new cases and the 89 deaths that were notified this Saturday, reported the Undersecretary for Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

The cases of this conference represented an increase of 6.5% in relation to the 20,739 reported the previous day, according to the technical report data presented by López-Gatell at a press conference in National Palace.

López-Gatell He pointed out that of the total accumulated infections, a total of six thousand 580 -190 more than the six thousand 390 of the previous day- are considered to be active infected for having shown symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days.

With the 89 deaths for COVID-19 recorded this Saturday, the accumulated deaths rose from 1,972 yesterday to 2,061 this Saturday; In addition, there are 170 suspicious deaths that have yet to be confirmed if they were caused by the virus.

Health authorities have 14 thousand 536 suspects awaiting laboratory results to discard or confirm the COVID-19 infection and 55 thousand three negatives, patients who were suspected but did not develop the disease.

Mexico City is the Mexican entity with the highest number of accumulated infections with 6,013, of which 1,805 are active patients having presented symptoms during the last fourteen days, the official said.

The States of Mexico (3,615), Baja California (1,582) and Tabasco (1,076) follow in number of accumulated infections in Mexico City.

The country has the availability of 14,368 beds available in hospitals for the care of patients by COVID, of which 5,390 are occupied, 29% of the total.

The head of the Undersecretariat for Health Promotion described as “dramatic” the events of this Friday in a hospital in Ecatepec, a municipality in the State of Mexico, where two dozen people violently entered the hospital to request information about their sick relatives .

He confirmed that he suggested to the leaders of the Mexican Congress not to convene a special session in the next two weeks, since this would take place at a time when the country is about to reach the peak of infections

He said that a congressional session will involve gathering around a thousand people indoors, between legislators and support staff, which is why he suggested that the call be deferred for later.

Mexico is currently in the phase of maximum contagion in which the cases number in the thousands, and with mitigation measures that contemplate the suspension of non-essential activities in industry and school activities.

According to mathematical models presented by the health authorities, Mexico would reach the maximum peak of the pandemic on May 6 and then begin to decline, as long as the mitigation measures in force are complied with.

With information from EFE