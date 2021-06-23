Video: Ádam Szalai’s goal in the Germany vs Hungary of the European Championship

Euro 2020 is in the last matchday 3 of the group stage and the German national team they face Hungary, who is giving the surprise and already wins it at the Allianz Arena, thanks to a goal from Ádam Szalai at minute 11 that overtakes the Hungarian team. .

The goal fell in the 11th minute after a great cross from the right wing that Captain Szalai finished off with certainty to beat Neuer.

With this goal, Germany is momentarily eliminated from the group stage, because with this result, they are sent to 4th place in group F.

For now with this great goal from Szalai for Hungary, Germany is being left out of the Eurocup.pic.twitter.com/748vmb9qm2 – Ale Liparoti (selection mode ) (@AleLiparoti) June 23, 2021

Germany must now take the breed out and turn the scoreboard, otherwise they would be eliminated from the Eurocup in the early phase of the tournament.