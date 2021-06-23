in Football

Video: Ádam Szalai’s goal in the Germany vs Hungary of the European Championship

Euro 2020 is in the last matchday 3 of the group stage and the German national team they face Hungary, who is giving the surprise and already wins it at the Allianz Arena, thanks to a goal from Ádam Szalai at minute 11 that overtakes the Hungarian team. .

The goal fell in the 11th minute after a great cross from the right wing that Captain Szalai finished off with certainty to beat Neuer.

Read also: Liga MX: The friendly matches that Cruz Azul will have in preseason

With this goal, Germany is momentarily eliminated from the group stage, because with this result, they are sent to 4th place in group F.

Germany must now take the breed out and turn the scoreboard, otherwise they would be eliminated from the Eurocup in the early phase of the tournament.

Ray Sefo admits he liked Claressa Shields’ MMA debut, but acknowledges she has a lot to learn

“There are other actresses as talented as Meryl Streep”, Sharon Stone criticizes the idolatry towards the actress – Tomatazos