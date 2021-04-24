VIDEO: Abuelito sings the mañanitas from the United States to his grandson with the Rio Grande as a witness



VIDEO: Abuelito sings las mañanitas from the United States to his grandson with the Rio Grande as a witness

Photo: Video capture Pedro Ramírez / Courtesy

A grandfather singing the mañanitas from Eagle Pass, Texas, to its grandchild Santiago who is on the other side of the River Bravo, in the municipality of Stones Black, in the state of Coahuila on Mexico.

The small Santiago listened carefully to his grandfather Isidro González. The video of the moving and special moment was shared on YouTube by the user Pedro Ramírez Vaca.

The moving video points out in the description that it was Mr. Isidro González who sang las mañanitas (Happy Birthday) to its grandson Santiago from the natural boundary (the Rio Grande) that separates the United States and Mexico.

The clip, which everything indicates was taken from the Paseo del Río, between Bridge I and II, in the border municipality of Piedras Negras, shows little Santi, as his family affectionately tells him, listening carefully to the mornings from the United States. United.

With a microphone, speakers and even a keyboard in Eagle Pass, the grandfather asked about his grandson: “Santiago, where are you? Raise your hand” and in the scenes you can see Santiago make signs for his family member to see him. “I love you. I love you very much ”, the grandfather was heard shouting while the grandson replied that love is mutual. “Congratulations, Santiago. He is turning 4 years old ”, said the grandfather before beginning to play the mañanitas.

As well as the Santiago family, thousands if not hundreds of thousands of families have been separated due to the measures imposed by the governments to contain the advance of coronavirus, COVID-19, as the authorities of the United States and Mexico have limited land border crossings due to the pandemic, and that is why many families residing in Stones Black or Eagle Pass, have not been able to see each other.

Despite adversity, the grandfather of Santiago he managed to tell his grandson how much he loves him and to wish his beloved a happy birthday grandchild.

