This police officer puts on gloves to meet a young man’s challenge. In what appears to be a parking lot, the cop appears to have some good notions of noble art. Well, he quickly takes over his opponent of the day. A good little lesson.

Boxing is a sport widely practiced and followed by the American public. Great professional boxers have grown up on the streets of the most dangerous cities in America and have made this sport their life.

Many teenagers want to imitate their boxing idols and one day become professional fighters in one of the disciplines of this contact sport. In fact, it would be a sport that helps troubled young people get off the street and unload all their problems against a punching bag or against one of their opponents in a ring, but following the rules of the ring.

However, not everyone has the possibility to pay for a boxing gym membership. For this reason, it is common to see the most persistent young people train in parks or other public places.

American police officers face unusual situations every day but are trained to deal with any type of altercation. But, as human beings, they also know how to relax and give us moments like the one in the video with the young man.

Apparently, the young man would have challenged a police officer on duty who was passing the area with his partner to show off in front of his colleagues but the shot went through the butt when the police showed that nothing was wrong with boxing gloves.

